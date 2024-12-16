News in Brief Podcast | Week 51 | Airfreight peak, management shuffles and automation impasse  

By Charlotte Goldstone 16/12/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is helped by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who explains the background of recent managerial changes at Schiphol Airport and Seko Logistics.

Together, they discuss the airfreight peak in Q4 and what this has meant for the industry.

Finally, Ms Goldstone and Ms Lennane offer a situation update on global labour disputes, including the looming strike at gateways on the US east and Gulf coasts, government ports in India and the lengthy friction at Canada Post.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 11 minutes!