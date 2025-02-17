By Alex Lennane 17/02/2025

Freight will be disproportionately impacted by Schiphol Airport’s proposed new tariffs – a 41% hike from 1 April – the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) heard on Friday.

The proposed tariff hikes, under consideration by the ACM after complaints, are substantial: an average of 37% over three years. And 2026 will see a further 7.3% rise, and then 12.5% from April 2027.

Royal Schiphol Group has argued that it needs the money for “continued and necessary investments in our airport ...

