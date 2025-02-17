Converted De Havilland Dash-8 freighter eyes new lease of life
Ethiopian, along with other airlines, could benefit after De Havilland of Canada (DHC) said it ...
Freight will be disproportionately impacted by Schiphol Airport’s proposed new tariffs – a 41% hike from 1 April – the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) heard on Friday.
The proposed tariff hikes, under consideration by the ACM after complaints, are substantial: an average of 37% over three years. And 2026 will see a further 7.3% rise, and then 12.5% from April 2027.
Royal Schiphol Group has argued that it needs the money for “continued and necessary investments in our airport ...
Metals tariff rocks auto industry, and Trump smiles on bribes in foreign deals
Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay
Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits
Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs
'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return
New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'
Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow
Converted De Havilland Dash-8 freighter eyes new lease of life
Logistics losers and winners – trucking and shipping – but the tide may turn
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article