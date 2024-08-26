News in Brief podcast | Week 35 2024 | Global strike disruption and low available tonnage

By Charlotte Goldstone 26/08/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the latest on Canada’s rail strikes, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is joined by maritime consultant Mike Wackett who recap’s last week’s ocean freight rates and discusses how the Red Sea diversions are contributing to an active charter market and low-available tonnage.

Mr Wackett also summarizes Zim’s H1 financial results and why the ocean carriers might be secretly hoping for US East and Gulf Coast port strikes come October.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 12 minutes!