News in Brief podcast | Week 35 2024 | Global strike disruption and low available tonnage

News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte ...
WTC: HOLDING AMZN: SPYING ON YOUDSV: 'DEVIL WILL BE IN THE DETAIL' DSV: FALLING ON SCHENKER REPORTS AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUS
WTC: HOLDING AMZN: SPYING ON YOUDSV: 'DEVIL WILL BE IN THE DETAIL' DSV: FALLING ON SCHENKER REPORTS AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUS
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the latest on Canada’s rail strikes, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
She is joined by maritime consultant Mike Wackett who recap’s last week’s ocean freight rates and discusses how the Red Sea diversions are contributing to an active charter market and low-available tonnage.
Mr Wackett also summarizes Zim’s H1 financial results and why the ocean carriers might be secretly hoping for US East and Gulf Coast port strikes come October.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 12 minutes!
US east coast port strike would be a 'spot rate lifeline' for ocean carriers
DB Schenker sale deadline is here
Rival bidders DSV and CVC said to be offering €14bn for DB Schenker
Canadian railways lock out Teamster employees as strike deadline arrives
Rail networks act as Canadian union warns strike begins on Thursday
Congestion 'rearing its disruptive and costly head' as Canada rail strike looms
US-China 'tariff war' tough on importers as supply chain costs rocket
Forwarders scramble for alternatives as Canadian rail strike looks set
Expansion of Mexico City airfreight hub raises fears of chaos revisited
Shipping alliance shake-up will make waves during new contract season
Canadian government steps in to end rail strike and force arbitration
Cargo backlog at Bangladesh eases as carriers bring in more ships
The challenges for containerships braving the waters around the Cape
OX: Box line numbers make Mærsk look worse – yet Gemini partner Hapag on track
Asia-Europe spot rates soften, while transpac prices harden as dock strike threatens
'Toxic' boxes taken off Maersk-chartered ships for return to origin
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article