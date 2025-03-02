Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 9 | Sanctions, executive orders and rates 

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including logjams at ports and rail terminals and updates to executive orders from the US.  

Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week. 

She is helped by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who details Polar Air Cargo’s ‘swan song’ and why forwarders are getting a headache keeping up with rules from the EU and US. ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast

    Most read news

    Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port

    Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport

    $1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

    MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move

    Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'

    Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more

    Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates

    Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships

    Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

    Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark

    Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market

    Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains

    So long then, Polar Air Cargo, and thanks for all the theatrics

    Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules

    Forwarders eyeing higher costs as China cuts subsidies for rail freight

    U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump