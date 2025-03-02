News in Brief Podcast | Week 8 | Schiphol tariffs, Canadian weather, and Asia-Europe capacity
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including logjams at ports and rail terminals and updates to executive orders from the US.
Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
She is helped by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who details Polar Air Cargo’s ‘swan song’ and why forwarders are getting a headache keeping up with rules from the EU and US. ...
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
