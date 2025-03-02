By Charlotte Goldstone 02/03/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including logjams at ports and rail terminals and updates to executive orders from the US.

Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is helped by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who details Polar Air Cargo’s ‘swan song’ and why forwarders are getting a headache keeping up with rules from the EU and US. ...

