News in Brief Podcast | Week 33 | Ship fire, H1 results and another 90-day extension 

By Charlotte Goldstone 17/08/2025

In this week’s episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps the week’s supply chain news and gives you a heads-up on what to look out for next week.

The episode begins with a look at the recent blaze aboard the Marie Maersk and an update to the June ship fire on the Wan Hai 503.

Ms Goldstone is then joined by Macro Bloemen, managing director of aviation consultancy Aevean, to discuss how current tariff levels, the US-China tariff extension and the pending end of the US de minimis exemption, are impacting the air freight industry.

Ms Goldstone then gives a brief round-up of the latest ocean and air freight rates and reveals what has been on Premium this week.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed this week in under 15 minutes!

