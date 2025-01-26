News in Brief Podcast | Week 4 | Suez vs Cape and tariff threat consequence

News in Brief Podcast | Week 3 | Ceasefire talks, ecommerce and Expeditors
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
JBHT: STATUS QUO GM: PARTNERSHIP UPDATEEXPD: NOT SO BULLISHEXPD: LEGAL RISK UPDATE WTC: LOOKING FOR DIRECTIONTSLA: SERIOUS STUFFF: STOP HEREDSV: BOUNCING BACK HD: NEW DELIVERY PARTNERSKNX: SOLID UPDATE PG: WORST CASE AVOIDEDKNX: KEEP ON TRUCKING GM: UPGRADE
JBHT: STATUS QUO GM: PARTNERSHIP UPDATEEXPD: NOT SO BULLISHEXPD: LEGAL RISK UPDATE WTC: LOOKING FOR DIRECTIONTSLA: SERIOUS STUFFF: STOP HEREDSV: BOUNCING BACK HD: NEW DELIVERY PARTNERSKNX: SOLID UPDATE PG: WORST CASE AVOIDEDKNX: KEEP ON TRUCKING GM: UPGRADE
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the contract dilemma for carriers choosing between the Cape of Good Hope and the Suez Canal. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
She is helped by The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle, who discusses what the possibility of peace has done to ocean rates and how the Gemini alliance could fare in its promise of 90% schedule reliability.
Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses how the new US administration has already had an impact on the TSA, and explains why DSV is in hot water over ‘bait and switch’ claims.
All this, and more! So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 16 minutes!
Houthis to cease attacks on non-Israeli shipping in Red Sea
CMA CGM set to be first liner to resume Suez transits?
Cargo sector concern after shock admin change at the TSA
Returning to Suez and rates: the shipping contract conundrum
More than 220 China-built ships at risk from US trade reprisal
Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez
Carriers divert Indian cargo to avoid congestion worries at Colombo
Service return to using Suez Canal 'just a one-off' says CMA CGM
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd shuffle port calls on transatlantic services
Container teu-mile growth could go into reverse if Red Sea transits resume
Ecommerce traffic will help ward off new threats to air cargo demand
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article