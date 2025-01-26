Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 4 | Suez vs Cape and tariff threat consequence

JBHT: STATUS QUO GM: PARTNERSHIP UPDATEEXPD: NOT SO BULLISHEXPD: LEGAL RISK UPDATE WTC: LOOKING FOR DIRECTIONTSLA: SERIOUS STUFFF: STOP HEREDSV: BOUNCING BACK HD: NEW DELIVERY PARTNERSKNX: SOLID UPDATE PG: WORST CASE AVOIDEDKNX: KEEP ON TRUCKING GM: UPGRADE

JBHT: STATUS QUO GM: PARTNERSHIP UPDATEEXPD: NOT SO BULLISHEXPD: LEGAL RISK UPDATE WTC: LOOKING FOR DIRECTIONTSLA: SERIOUS STUFFF: STOP HEREDSV: BOUNCING BACK HD: NEW DELIVERY PARTNERSKNX: SOLID UPDATE PG: WORST CASE AVOIDEDKNX: KEEP ON TRUCKING GM: UPGRADE

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the contract dilemma for carriers choosing between the Cape of Good Hope and the Suez Canal. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.  

She is helped by The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle, who discusses what the possibility of peace has done to ocean rates and how the Gemini alliance could fare in its promise of 90% schedule reliability.  

Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses how the new US administration has already had an impact on the TSA, and explains why DSV is in hot water over ‘bait and switch’ claims.  

All this, and more! So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 16 minutes! 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast

    Most read news

    Houthis to cease attacks on non-Israeli shipping in Red Sea

    CMA CGM set to be first liner to resume Suez transits?

    Cargo sector concern after shock admin change at the TSA

    Rose grower sues DSV over 'bait and switch' forwarding move

    Returning to Suez and rates: the shipping contract conundrum

    More than 220 China-built ships at risk from US trade reprisal

    Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez

    Carriers divert Indian cargo to avoid congestion worries at Colombo

    Service return to using Suez Canal 'just a one-off' says CMA CGM

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd shuffle port calls on transatlantic services

    Container teu-mile growth could go into reverse if Red Sea transits resume

    Ecommerce traffic will help ward off new threats to air cargo demand

    EU pledges 'proportionate' response to new Trump tariffs

    Trump moves into the Oval Office and supply chains enter unchartered waters

    Chinese agribusinesses turn to container lines for grain shipments

    Board changes at Xeneta as Marie-Pierre Rogers takes the chair