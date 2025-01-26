News in Brief Podcast | Week 4 | Suez vs Cape and tariff threat consequence

By Charlotte Goldstone 26/01/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the contract dilemma for carriers choosing between the Cape of Good Hope and the Suez Canal. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is helped by The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle, who discusses what the possibility of peace has done to ocean rates and how the Gemini alliance could fare in its promise of 90% schedule reliability.

Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses how the new US administration has already had an impact on the TSA, and explains why DSV is in hot water over ‘bait and switch’ claims.

All this, and more! So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 16 minutes!