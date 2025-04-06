Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News in Brief Podcast | Week 14 | The immediate impacts of tariffs    

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including how the revealed US tariff levels have upended the supply chain in their first week.  

Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.     

She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who discusses how tariff uncertainty has scared transpacific shippers during contracting, and gives the latest ocean freight rates.   

Then, The ...

    Air freight rates Ocean rates Tariffs The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast

