News in Brief Podcast | Week 14 | The immediate impacts of tariffs    

Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including how the revealed US tariff levels have upended the supply chain in their first week.
Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who discusses how tariff uncertainty has scared transpacific shippers during contracting, and gives the latest ocean freight rates.
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years
Maersk developing the tech to create the 'Amazon of logistics'
Maersk not concerned by Trump hostility to green fuels for ships
