By Charlotte Goldstone 23/03/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who details where some major airlines are deploying their summer capacity, the possible impact of a USPS DOGE investigation, and a recent bid for Air Belgium.

Ms Goldstone updates listeners on the current geopolitical tensions surrounding the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN