News in Brief Podcast | Week 12 | Geopolitics, Gemini and DOGE

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.    

She is joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who details where some major airlines are deploying their summer capacity, the possible impact of a USPS DOGE investigation, and a recent bid for Air Belgium. 

Ms Goldstone updates listeners on the current geopolitical tensions surrounding the ...

    The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast

