News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market 

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

Ms Goldstone looks at last week’s ocean freight rates and explains why the market is at a ‘tipping point’, as contract and spot market rates converge. She also recaps ONE’s recent results and why it and Maersk have increased their full-year guidance.

She then looks into the recent announcement of Sennder buying CH Robinson’s trucking services subsidiary, EST, and finally, she discusses the high-flying airfreight market, but warns that that too is not without disruption.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 12 minutes!

