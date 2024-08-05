News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market 

By Charlotte Goldstone 05/08/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

Ms Goldstone looks at last week’s ocean freight rates and explains why the market is at a ‘tipping point’, as contract and spot market rates converge. She also recaps ONE’s recent results and why it and Maersk have increased their full-year guidance.

She then looks into the recent announcement of Sennder buying CH Robinson’s trucking services subsidiary, EST, and finally, she discusses the high-flying airfreight market, but warns that that too is not without disruption.