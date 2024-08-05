News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market 

News in Brief podcast | Week 31 2024 | Easing rates and Q2 results
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
Ms Goldstone looks at last week’s ocean freight rates and explains why the market is at a ‘tipping point’, as contract and spot market rates converge. She also recaps ONE’s recent results and why it and Maersk have increased their full-year guidance.
She then looks into the recent announcement of Sennder buying CH Robinson’s trucking services subsidiary, EST, and finally, she discusses the high-flying airfreight market, but warns that that too is not without disruption.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 12 minutes!
Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume
Box lines set for price hikes in August to halt Asia-US West Coast rate slide
CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder
Spot rate volatility spreads amid disruption, bumping up long-term prices
Maritime disruption and surging ecommerce lifts airfreight to a record H1
Port of Colombo: there's good news – and there's bad news
ONE sees Q1 profits rise, but remains cautious as box shipping hits 'tipping point'
DB Schenker price matters – 'leveraged buyout scenario' update
SASI partners-up to establish air cargo training base in the UAE
Customers will accept 'double-whammy' of peak surcharges, reckons UPS CEO
More rain sees normal service resumed on the Panama Canal – almost
