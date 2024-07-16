By Alexander Whiteman 16/07/2024

The new UK government is seeking to improve relations with the EU, its nearest trade partner, as supply chain operators look on cautiously.

The UK’s EU relations minister, Nick Thomas-Symonds, arrived in Brussels this morning for talks with his counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, as part of a push by the new Labour government to get closer to the world’s largest trading bloc.

Logistics UK head of trade & devolved policy Nichola Mallon urged Mr Thomas-Symonds to “secure a delay to the introduction of the new EU Entry and Exit System (EES)”.

She told The Loadstar the delay was needed “until measures are in place to mitigate the severe impact current plans will have on freight”. The EES, due in October, will require every non-EU citizen to physically register biometric data at the border.

This, she added was likely to lead to supply chain disruption, “especially at the short straits, as outbound hauliers are delayed while passengers are processed through the EES system”.

For months, transport operators have been warning of severe delays if the EES is implemented, as expected, in October, with Port of Dover warning that queues could last for 14 hours.

British Ports Association CEO Richard Ballantyne said ports and the wider logistics sector had different needs. He told The Loadstar: “Much has been made about some kind of common sanitary and phytosanitary agreement, or standards which might leave port health checks between Britain and Europe no longer needed.

“This would certainly be welcomed by many, but the ports that built border infrastructure to facilitate such controls could be left with empty buildings, with no way of recovering costs.”

Labour has pledged to reduce trade barriers for food and agricultural products going between Britain and the EU, with expectations that the UK would align with Brussels regulations on this front.

Despite the wider benefits this would likely bring, it has left question marks over the future of the “under-utilised” border control posts which ports had been forced to fund.

Mr Ballantyne said the port sector would be “looking at what financial support government might provide to compensate for our efforts”, as many port operators were angry that the previous government had not allowed them to find alternative uses for the control posts.

Ms Mallon agreed with Mr Ballantyne’s belief that the logistics sector would welcome a rapprochement under Mr Starmer. She added: “There has been significant change at the UK border following the UK’s exit from the EU, and Logistics UK welcomes the new government’s commitment to a reset in the relationship with the EU and to tackle barriers to trade.

“The government has said it intends to seek a new veterinary agreement with the EU and we would urge the minister to raise this issue as a matter of priority.

“A comprehensive agreement on veterinary standards would reduce, if not remove, the burdens on traders and logistics providers and help smooth the trade of food, plant and animal products between GB and the EU, and from GB to Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, it was announced today that EC transport commissioner Adina Vălean has resigned after winning a seat in the European Parliament.