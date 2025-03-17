Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Hope for a resumption of Suez Canal transits by container lines were dented over the ...
Ocean carriers undermining forwarders that don’t have “enough clout” will drive consolidation this year.
Delegates at the recent TPM25 by S&P Global heard that, as the top 10 liner operators continue to grow and now have a monopoly of some 75% of the ocean shipping market, the “imbalance in the forwarding business has been exposed”.
This has meant smaller forwarders are being “undermined” by the large carriers, with shippers becoming increasingly sceptical of NVO promises of available capacity.
Stephanie Loomis, head ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
Mercedes-Benz places record order for SAF with DB Schenker
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership
Zim seeks more annual contracts after strong 2024 results
US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article
Marc GreenbergMarch 17, 2025 at 2:13 pm
Not sure I agree. As mentioned, service levels and technology edge can keep the small to mid-size forwarders relevant. Carrier consolidation maintaining fewer but larger contracts will help. Coordination between agents sharing volumes in the same network also helps raise the bar. It’s not all lost to size……for many larger shippers service and technology still matter!
Charlotte GoldstoneMarch 17, 2025 at 2:35 pm
That is a great point Marc, SME forwarders definitely have the bespoke service advantage. It’ll be interesting to see if that and tech are enough to keep them competitive in the following years…
DAVID PORTERMarch 17, 2025 at 3:48 pm
Great insights by Stephanie!