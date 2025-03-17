Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in

Ocean carriers undermining forwarders that don’t have “enough clout” will drive consolidation this year.

Delegates at the recent TPM25 by S&P Global heard that, as the top 10 liner operators continue to grow and now have a monopoly of some 75% of the ocean shipping market, the “imbalance in the forwarding business has been exposed”. 

This has meant smaller forwarders are being “undermined” by the large carriers, with shippers becoming increasingly sceptical of NVO promises of available capacity.  

Stephanie Loomis, head ...

  • Marc Greenberg

    March 17, 2025 at 2:13 pm

    Not sure I agree. As mentioned, service levels and technology edge can keep the small to mid-size forwarders relevant. Carrier consolidation maintaining fewer but larger contracts will help. Coordination between agents sharing volumes in the same network also helps raise the bar. It’s not all lost to size……for many larger shippers service and technology still matter!

    • Charlotte Goldstone

      March 17, 2025 at 2:35 pm

      That is a great point Marc, SME forwarders definitely have the bespoke service advantage. It’ll be interesting to see if that and tech are enough to keep them competitive in the following years…

  • DAVID PORTER

    March 17, 2025 at 3:48 pm

    Great insights by Stephanie!

