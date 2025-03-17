By Charlotte Goldstone 17/03/2025

Ocean carriers undermining forwarders that don’t have “enough clout” will drive consolidation this year.

Delegates at the recent TPM25 by S&P Global heard that, as the top 10 liner operators continue to grow and now have a monopoly of some 75% of the ocean shipping market, the “imbalance in the forwarding business has been exposed”.

This has meant smaller forwarders are being “undermined” by the large carriers, with shippers becoming increasingly sceptical of NVO promises of available capacity.

Stephanie Loomis, head ...

