Loadstar Leader: Diversification is built-in in forwarding

Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen
Forwarders are awaiting the fallout from DSV’s purchase of DB Schenker – and the corresponding ...
News that shippers are looking to diversify their supplier mix following the takeover of DB Schenker by DSV will come as no surprise, in a market in which diversification of tradelanes, revenues, and risk is at the forefront of minds.
The Covid era was good practice ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Four crew members still missing as Wan Hai 503 continues to burn
Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship
Carrier price hikes hold, driving spot rates higher as space gets scarcer
Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen
MSC Elsa crew face criminal probe, as Wan Hai 503 firefighters battle on
'It's driving us mad', say forwarders as US court fails to end tariff turmoil
Transpacific rates ease as capacity boost proves too much for trades to digest
European port congestion easing – for now
CMA CGM 'testing the water' of the Suez Canal for more services
Flexport: Sanne Manders talks profitability, fire-sales and Dave Clark
DSV insiders hit back at Kuehne & DHL GF – got a 'pro integration' going
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article