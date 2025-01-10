Are UK businesses ready for safety and security declarations for EU imports?

By Alex Pienaar 10/01/2025

Alex Pienaar, HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) director of customs policy & strategy, explains what the new requirements mean for your business, and how you can prepare

From 31 January, businesses moving goods from the European Union (EU) to Great Britain (GB) will need to comply with new UK safety and security declaration requirements.

Some businesses are already prepared – around three million safety and security declarations for EU imports are made voluntarily each year – but many others need to get ready.

What’s coming, and why?

Since the EU exit, imports from the EU have continued without the need for a GB safety and security declaration, but this waiver is coming to an end. From 31 January, safety and security declaration requirements for imports from the EU will be in place.

Safety and security declarations provide pre-arrival information for all goods entering GB, and they are submitted into an IT system called Safety and Security Great Britain (S&S GB).

Mandatory collection of pre-arrival data for these imports will enable more intelligent risking of goods, so legitimate goods are less likely to be held up at the border, which means less disruption to your business while preventing illegal and dangerous goods hitting our streets.

The process has been designed with a reduced data requirement than that currently required for rest-of-the-world import declarations, so it’s straightforward for businesses new to making import declarations (also known as entry summary declarations) and more streamlined for those already doing it.

Data required on EU imports will be aligned to that from imports outside of the EU. Those already submitting safety and security declarations, including those voluntarily making declarations on imports from the EU, can continue using their systems without any change, but have the option to use the reduced dataset.

It’s vital that declarations are completed accurately and submitted by the legal deadline (ie, before goods arrive at the GB border), otherwise your business’s goods risk being held up for unnecessary checks or even a penalty, so it’s worth preparing now.

Who is affected by the new regulations?

All businesses which import from the EU to GB need to be aware of the new regulations and how they might impact them. Hauliers and carriers are legally responsible for making the declaration, although third parties such as agents and intermediaries can also submit the declaration on behalf of the carrier, with their consent.

By rail – the rail freight operator is responsible for ensuring the declarations are submitted

By air or sea – it’s the shipping company or the airline

Roll-on-roll-off – it’s the haulage company for accompanied goods or the ferry operator for unaccompanied goods.

Businesses which have only ever imported goods from the EU are most affected by the changes, and may be required to provide more information to their carriers than they currently do for the carrier to complete the declaration. Businesses which import from the ‘rest of the world’ and those which already make voluntary declarations from EU will already be familiar with the process.

More information about who is responsible for making the declaration and the time limits for submitting your declaration can be found on GOV.UK

How are S&S declarations submitted?

Businesses will need to make S&S declarations via the S&S GB IT platform.

Businesses which are already set up to submit declarations from ‘rest of the world’ don’t have to make any changes to their systems and can continue to fill in the full dataset if they prefer.

Visit GOV.UK for details on the dataset.

How do I get started?

There are steps businesses can take now to get ready to use the S&S GB service.

Talk to your supply chain

Agree who is responsible for submitting S&S declarations from 31 January, what information they will need to complete the declaration and how to make sure it will be made available to them

Make sure you have the right software

The S&S GB service doesn’t have a user interface, so specialist software is needed to lodge declarations.

There are a number of ways you can do this: you can

develop software in-house by using the HMRC developer hub;

purchase compatible software, visit GOV.UK to check the list of software developers;

employ the service of a community system provider.

Register and enrol for S&S GB

To register you’ll need a Government Gateway Account and password. You’ll also need information about your business. A full list of what you’ll need to register can be found here.

Test your software

Once you have the software, we recommend you test it before 31 January to ensure you’re set up correctly. If you already use software to make import declarations, check it’s compatible with the reduced data set requirement.

You can test your software in the testing environment in the HMRC hub.

Making declarations

Before you start making a declaration, make sure you have the details you need about your goods to meet the mandatory data requirement to avoid any delay.

If any information changes, your declaration can be amended at any time up until the time the goods reach the GB border.

Once the declaration has been accepted you will be issued with a Movement Reference Number, which can also be included if your goods are to be sent to ports using the Goods Vehicle Movement Service.

Lastly, the declaration will be risk assessed by Border Force and, if no further intervention is needed, your goods can continue on their journey.

More information on submitting an Entry Summary Declaration