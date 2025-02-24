EU 'frustration over what UK wants' as further trade talks loom
Supply chain operators are being warned not to get their hopes up of any imminent ...
A bilateral agreement between the UK and France could offer Britain its best opportunity for streamlining trade with the EU, with officials from bloc countries and Whitehall set to meet for what are being billed as “reset” talks in May.
Paul Lavery, global CEO of logistics operator Clover, said that while France would not be able to lift any tariffs not associated with member states, it would be able to cut the post-Brexit red tape for those ...
