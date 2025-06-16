By Alex Lennane 16/06/2025

Cathay Cargo’s new bellyhold service from Munich to Hong Kong launches today, and has already got one customer excited.

The four times a week service, on an A350-900, follows the reintroduction of its Rome service, while a Brussels service will start in August.

But it is the ...

To read this article you need to subscribe. Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.

Current subscriber LOGIN New subscriber REGISTER

LOGIN Please either REGISTER or login below to continue. Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN