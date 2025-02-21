Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
UK food importers are clashing with the government over a threat of inflationary increases to ...
Supply chain operators are being warned not to get their hopes up of any imminent change in trading relations between the EU and the UK, as legislators in Brussels are trying to work out what the British government is seeking from a proposed “reset”.
Since the Labour party swept to power last July, the sense is that the UK has made “significant inroads” on restoring relations with its neighbouring trading bloc.
However, British Chamber of Commerce ...
