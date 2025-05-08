By Charlotte Goldstone 08/05/2025

The UK Road Haulage Association (RHA) and British International Freight Association (BIFA) have called on government to change “deeply unfair” rules relating to stowaways found on HGVs, as hauliers and forwarders are being hit with “additional costs, damage to vehicles, and delays”.

A recent inspection by the chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICBI) revealed “a number of flaws” in how the UK Clandestine Entrant Civil Penalty Scheme (CECPS) is managed.

One chief finding was that many drivers and operators had been hit ...

