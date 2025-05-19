UK-EU deal – 'just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in'

By LoadstarEditorial 19/05/2025

It seems that a lot of ink and paper may have been wasted, with the UK realigning with its closest – and largest – trading partner, the EU. After the chaos of the Brexit years, the now year-old Labour government secured what is being described as a “last-minute” deal over a “significant reset to relations” with Europe. Fuller details of the agreement – which largely surrounds fishing rights and checks on sanitary and phytosanitary goods – can be ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN