UK-EU deal – 'just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in'

UK-EU trade 'reset' could be on the cards if France uses its 'clout'
A bilateral agreement between the UK and France could offer Britain its best opportunity for ...
It seems that a lot of ink and paper may have been wasted, with the UK realigning with its closest – and largest – trading partner, the EU. After the chaos of the Brexit years, the now year-old Labour government secured what is being described as a “last-minute” deal over a “significant reset to relations” with Europe. Fuller details of the agreement – which largely surrounds fishing rights and checks on sanitary and phytosanitary goods – can be ...
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO
Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo
White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes
Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'
