Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

UK-EU deal – 'just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in'

© Almoond brexit73559054
Photo: © Almoond
By

It seems that a lot of ink and paper may have been wasted, with the UK realigning with its closest – and largest – trading partner, the EU. After the chaos of the Brexit years, the now year-old Labour government secured what is being described as a “last-minute” deal over a “significant reset to relations” with Europe. Fuller details of the agreement – which largely surrounds fishing rights and checks on sanitary and phytosanitary goods – can be ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Brexit Post-Brexit realignment UK-EU relations

    Most read news

    Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts

    Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

    China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates

    Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers

    Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi

    MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial

    IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'

    Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO

    Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes

    Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division

    South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific

    Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'