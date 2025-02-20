Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns

UK needs closer EU ‘alignment’ to rebuild food supply chains
Research has called into question the UK’s ability to feed itself in the event of ...
UK food importers are clashing with the government over a threat of inflationary increases to import costs that shoppers can ill-afford, one expert has told The Loadstar.
Nigel Jenney, head of the Fresh Produce Consortium, warned it would be “impossible” for the supply chain to absorb an expected 27% hike in import fees set to be phased-in from August.
The increase would be geared toward achieving ‘full cost recovery’, reflecting growing inspection costs at UK Defra ...
