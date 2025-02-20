Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns

By Alexander Whiteman 20/02/2025

UK food importers are clashing with the government over a threat of inflationary increases to import costs that shoppers can ill-afford, one expert has told The Loadstar.

Nigel Jenney, head of the Fresh Produce Consortium, warned it would be “impossible” for the supply chain to absorb an expected 27% hike in import fees set to be phased-in from August.

The increase would be geared toward achieving ‘full cost recovery’, reflecting growing inspection costs at UK Defra ...

