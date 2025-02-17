By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 17/02/2025

The IMO’s Intersessional Working Group on Greenhouse Gases (ISWG-GHG 18) has become an ideological battleground, with shipping lines taking a stance against crop biofuels, one of few alternatives to fossil fuels available today.

Activist group Transport & Environment (T&E) said today some 34 million hectares – an area the size of Germany – would be needed, along with the deforestation and enormous agricultural carbon emissions associated with that, to cultivate sufficient biofuel to decarbonise shipping.

But ...

