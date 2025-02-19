ONE and Yusen launch UCO insetting service as industry rift on biofuels widens

By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 19/02/2025

As debate over biofuels rages at IMO, ocean carrier group ONE and freight forwarder Yusen Logistics have launched a used cooking oil (UCO) biofuel service.

The ONE LEAF+ (low-emission-able freight) insetting scheme allows Yusen customers to specify their shipments be carried on ONE vessels using a 10% to 80% proportion of UCO biofuel, with a corresponding certificate.

ONE said the scheme would allow customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions – those associated with their supply ...

