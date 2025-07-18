Japan's Yusen Logistics acquires Walden health log business for €1.25bn

Threat from palm oil fraud sees EC turn its back on biofuel certification
Questioning the legitimacy of supposedly waste-derived biofuels – an industry said to be in the ...
CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit
'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends
Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US
MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp
Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB
Nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters as congestion and tariffs bite
Carriers introduce surcharges as congestion builds at African ports
CMA airline returns two freighters, while ANA takeover of NCA looms
Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage
Tradelanes: Export boom in Indian sub-continent triggers rise in airfreight rates
DHL Global Forwarding – changing of the guard with Tim Scharwath set to exit
Don't rely on social media for tariff clarity, shippers warned
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article