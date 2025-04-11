By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 11/04/2025

Questioning the legitimacy of supposedly waste-derived biofuels – an industry said to be in the grip of endemic fraud – the EU may halt recognised certifications, likely impacting shipping lines’ green-insetting offerings.

Data suggests a third of used cooking oil (UCO) biofuel in the European market is fake, containing, instead, large proportions of virgin palm oil, a non-residual product plantation-farmed on deforested land.

Palm-oil permeation could threaten the biofuel insetting services offered in good faith by ...

