Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / NYK extends its logistics arm with takeover of UK’s Noel Topco

NYK
Photo 99062800 / Cargo © Sheila Fitzgerald | Dreamstime.com
By

Japan’s NYK Group has moved further into the logistics sector, as have some rivals – its logistics unit, Yusen, has acquired UK logistics group Noel Topco, with subsidiaries including parcel delivery company Global Freight Solutions.

NYK, among ONE’s shareholders, said the takeover of Noel Topco from UK private equity firm Phoenix Equity Partners was part of its strategy to expand into the logistics sector. The purchase price was undisclosed.

It said: “The acquisition realises ambidextrous management, which aims for growth through the investment of profits from existing businesses in new ones.”

Yusen Logistics’ UK subsidiary, International Logistics Group (ILG), carried out the takeover and has been steadily expanding its business, specialising in fulfilment services for e-commerce businesses. The UK e-commerce market is growing and is the third-largest in the world, after China and the US.

Noel Topco’s operating company, Global Freight Solutions, provides platform services to manage end-consumers, e-commerce retailers, fulfilment centres and trucking companies for product delivery and returns.

GFS CEO Neil Cotty said: “The partnership and synergies with ILG and the wider group will help us realise our vision. It allows us to offer our B2B and B2C customers greater cost-benefits, unrivalled services, and expertise across every aspect of their supply chain, in every corner of the world.”

ILG chairman Mike Stephenson added: “This new and exciting acquisition greatly differentiates our offering to our fulfilment and delivery clients, and powers our expansion in the UK and international markets.”

NYK’s expansion into the logistics sphere mirrors several of its peers, MSC, Maersk and CMA CGM, which have acquired 3PL companies since the Covid-19 pandemic brought a windfall to the sector.

Last March, NYK acquired US 3PL Taylored Services to expand its US warehouse network.

(Left to right): Mike Stephenson, ILG; Neil Cotty, GFS and Tom Ashley, ILG. Photo: Yusen Logistics

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    M&A NYK Rebuilding the UK Yusen Logistics DB Schenker DSV Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam

    CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

    GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva

    Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices

    Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World

    IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices

    Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%

    DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...

    DSV – the race to the bottom

    Logistics players expand operations as near-shoring boosts US-Mexico traffic

    Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?