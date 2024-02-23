Yusen Logistics appoints Bruno Jackes to head Germany too

By Alex Lennane 23/02/2024

Yusen Logistics (Europe) has appointed Bruno Jacques as MD of Yusen Logistics (Deutschland), with effect from1 April.

Mr Jacques is currently MD of Yusen Logistics (Benelux) and will add Germany and Switzerland to his role. He has worked for Yusen for nearly six years, joining the forwarder after an eight-year term at Panalpina. Prior to that, he was at DSV.

Yusen said the decision recognised Mr Jacques’ “outstanding leadership skills and proven record in driving success within the Yusen Logistics organisation”.

Mr Jacques, who has extensive experience in logistics, multimodal transport and M&A, replaces Toshikazu Shiota, who will become chairman of Yusen Logistics Germany, a recognition of a 40-year career at the company.

Yusen said: “These management changes will support Yusen Logistics in strengthening its market presence, whilst continuing to deliver high-quality customer-centric services.”