By Charlotte Goldstone 25/02/2025

Lobby group Transport and Environment (T&E) has urged EU member states to agree weight allowances for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), to make them competitive with diesel trucks and support their adoption.

The EC Weights and Dimensions (W&D) directive sets vehicle weight and length limits and is “critical to support the industrial transition to ZEVs”, according to T&E.

The current WD directive allows ZEVs to weigh up to two tonnes more than diesel trucks that share the same driving axle limit, which T&E ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN