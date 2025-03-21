ONE and Yusen launch UCO insetting service as industry rift on biofuels widens
As debate over biofuels rages at IMO, ocean carrier group ONE and freight forwarder Yusen ...
Global-south countries have great potential for generating the clean fuels shipping needs – but access to financing will pose a major hurdle, concluded a UMAS study this week.
Another study by IFP Energies Nouvelles and CMA CGM explored different scenarios which took into account ‘cradle-to-grave’ CO2 emissions from renewable generation and refining of ship fuels, and transporting them either to bunkering hubs Singapore or Rotterdam. Morocco and Western Sahara, as well as Algeria, benefit from abundant solar ...
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade
Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption
Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'
SF Airlines expands, while sister Kerry Logistics is set to lose its name
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
Ocean Alliance splits ANP service into two to ease Vancouver delays
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article