Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / 'New services and focus on profitability' produce bumper Q3 for HMM

DSV: WEAKENINGMFT: TRADING UPDATEBA: SUPPLIER WOESKNIN: NEW LOW KNX: STEADY YIELDBASF: TECH INVESTMENTDAC: REACTIONDAC: EARNINGS MISSHD: SOLID WTC: BACK UPGM: BEAUTIFUL HIGHSXPO: STELLARHD: ON THE RADARTSLA: SELL-SIDE BOOSTTSLA: EUPHORIADAC: HEALTH CHECKDHL: GREEN DEAL

DSV: WEAKENINGMFT: TRADING UPDATEBA: SUPPLIER WOESKNIN: NEW LOW KNX: STEADY YIELDBASF: TECH INVESTMENTDAC: REACTIONDAC: EARNINGS MISSHD: SOLID WTC: BACK UPGM: BEAUTIFUL HIGHSXPO: STELLARHD: ON THE RADARTSLA: SELL-SIDE BOOSTTSLA: EUPHORIADAC: HEALTH CHECKDHL: GREEN DEAL

dreamstime_xs_238452603
ID 238452603 © Marion Meyer | Dreamstime.com
By

South Korean container carrier HMM was today the latest carrier to report bumper third-quarter figures following soaring spot rates earlier in the year.

HMM today published third-quarter revenues of SKw3,552bn ($2.53bn), a 67% year-on-year rise over the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, its profits soared: Q3 EBIT of SKw1,461bn was an astonishing 1,822% above the SKw76bn posted last year, and net profit grew 1,731%, to SKw1,739bn.

The results came via a 41.1% operating margin, which the carrier claimed was the highest in the industry.

“Profit growth and enhanced competitiveness were achieved through launching and operating new service routes and a strengthened focus on profitability-driven sales,” it said.

However, HMM’s claim of the highest operating margin was cast in doubt by Alphaliner this morning, the analyst reported higher margins at Taiwanese carriers Wan Hai and Yang Ming.

Earlier this week, Wan Hai reported operating profits of TW$37.5bn ($1.16bn) for the nine months up to September period, which ” implies EBIT profits of TW$24.4 bn for the latest quarter”, Alphaliner wrote, noting that Wan Hai’s Q3 revenues more than doubled compared with a year earlier.

“Based on revenue of TW$54.5bn, the carrier’s operating margin came in at 44.7%, the highest quarterly figure so far reported in the post-Covid era,”

Meanwhile, Yang Ming reported operating profits of TW$54.3bn for the full nine months, and third-quarter profits of TW$32.3bn, based on a year-on-year doubling of revenues, to TW$72.8bn.

“Its operating profit yielded an operating margin just slightly below that of Wan Hai, at 44.4%,” said Alphaliner.

“With freight rates coming off during the quarter, it remained to be seen whether smaller spot market focused carriers such as Yang Ming and Wan Hai could continue to grow earnings.

“The latest numbers confirm it is indeed the case,” it added.

Whether this continues into the fourth quarter remains to be seen – both Yang Ming and HMM are members of the recently renamed Premier Alliance, with part of their fortunes inherently tied together as a result – and HMM warned of challenges ahead.

“Q4 market outlook is weak, due to the off-peak season, although US port strikes may cause supply uncertainty.

“Starting in February, the Premier Alliance + MSC partnership will optimise our transport network and boost revenue,” it said.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    HMM Premier Alliance The Purse Strings Wan Hai Lines Yang Ming Harim Group-JKL Partners M&A South Korea

    Most read news

    Canadian forwarders 'extremely frustrated' by lack of action to end port strikes

    Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'

    GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics 

    Trump tariff threat could see shippers launch new wave of import front-loading

    Box shipping's resilience will be tested after September drop in volumes

    Rates reflect strong demand bounce and call for more ocean capacity

    Employers make 'final offer' to striking Montreal dockworkers

    Cross-border ecommerce continues to dominate air cargo markets 

    Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'

    Rising costs and falling demand driving Europe's hauliers out of business

    Hyundai deploys fire-fighting tech to combat risk from lithium batteries

    Cape of Good Hope box ship diversion 'benefits shipping companies'

    Glitches in new terminal operating systems spark delays at south India ports

    Cargo cheers as Canada lifts restrictions on China flights

    Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers

    Hapag-Lloyd near-doubles its orderbook with deals for 24 new box ships