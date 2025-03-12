Yang Ming reports massive rise in profit, and orders more ships
Taiwanese carrier Yang Ming today reported revenue of $6.94bn last year, representing a 54% increase ...
Israeli container carrier Zim said today that 2024 was the second-best year of its history as it grew volumes at over twice the market rate and average freight rates across the year were up around 50%.
Full-year liftings for 2024 amounted to 3.75m teu, compared to 3,28m teu the year, equating to a 14.3% increase in volumes, and more than double the global volume growth rate of around 6%, according to Drewry.
Chief financial officer Xavier Destriau told The Loadstar that transpacific ...
