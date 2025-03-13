Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / OOCL results point to loss of market share

OOCL Ship Photo 112434524 © PÃ©ter Gudella Dreamstime.com
Photo: © PÃ©ter Gudella
By

Elevated freight rates over the course of last year nearly doubled Hong Kong-based Cosco-subsidiary OOCL profits, according to the firm’s financial results released today.

The carrier saw revenues grow some 25% to $10.7bn for the year, compared to the $8.3bn it earned in 2023, while operating profit came in at $2.6bn in 2024, compared to the $1.4bn profit the year before.

However, its volumes and capacity were pretty static year-on year: it carried a total of 7.59m teu, a 3% increase on ...

