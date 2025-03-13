Zim seeks more annual contracts after strong 2024 results
Israeli carrier Zim said today that 2024 had been the second-best year in its history: ...
Elevated freight rates over the course of last year nearly doubled Hong Kong-based Cosco-subsidiary OOCL profits, according to the firm’s financial results released today.
The carrier saw revenues grow some 25% to $10.7bn for the year, compared to the $8.3bn it earned in 2023, while operating profit came in at $2.6bn in 2024, compared to the $1.4bn profit the year before.
However, its volumes and capacity were pretty static year-on year: it carried a total of 7.59m teu, a 3% increase on ...
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
M&A speculation swirls as EV Cargo unveils 'robust financial position'
SM Line containership loses 115 boxes overboard in high winds
Tariffs will puncture North American trucking industry recovery
Lack of respect will dash carrier hopes of forwarding success
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article