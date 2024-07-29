'Kick-ass' DSV beats Kuehne to the punch
Silence on all that Schenker potential
The Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) restructuring may well end up being the classic storm in a teacup…
For all the noise it made
Let’s spend a word on it today, keeping in mind that based on figures disclosed last week, K+N had 94,251 total full-time equivalents (FTEs) on its books at the end of June, including temporary staff, versus 93,225 a year earlier at the end of Q2 23 and…. 94,218 at the end of December.
Headline take: nothing changed substantially, apart from ...
