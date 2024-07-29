By Alessandro Pasetti 29/07/2024

The Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) restructuring may well end up being the classic storm in a teacup…

For all the noise it made

Let’s spend a word on it today, keeping in mind that based on figures disclosed last week, K+N had 94,251 total full-time equivalents (FTEs) on its books at the end of June, including temporary staff, versus 93,225 a year earlier at the end of Q2 23 and…. 94,218 at the end of December.

Headline take: nothing changed substantially, apart from ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN