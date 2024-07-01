Kuehne + Nagel appoints new MD for India, Sri Lanka & Maldives

Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Bulls vs bears = new dawn
RXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAY
RXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAY
PRESS RELEASE
Kuehne+Nagel appoints Anish Kumar Jha as Managing Director for India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives
Gurugram, IN
1 July 2024
Kuehne+Nagel, a leading global logistics company, has appointed Anish Kumar Jha as Managing Director for India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives
With over two decades of dedicated service to Kuehne+Nagel, Anish Kumar Jha brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. Anish began his journey with the company as a management trainee and quickly took on responsibilities as the Country Head for Air Logistics and General Manager for Northern & Eastern India. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director for Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar. In his new capacity, Anish will lead a team of over 850 industry professionals across 28 locations, driving Kuehne+Nagel’s operations and strategic initiatives in the Indian market.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Anish Kumar Jha commented, “I am truly honoured to lead the Kuehne+Nagel teams in India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. I am confident in our ability to drive progress in these vibrant markets and achieve our ambitious Vision 2030. Together, we will seize the immense opportunities, guiding Kuehne+Nagel towards a future of sustainable growth and exceptional success.”
Anish’s appointment underscores Kuehne+Nagel’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and expanding its presence in the Indian subcontinent.
Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
Why super Singapore has become boxed in
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article