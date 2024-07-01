Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Kuehne + Nagel appoints new MD for India, Sri Lanka & Maldives

kuehne + nagel
Photo 195019278 © - Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE 

Kuehne+Nagel appoints Anish Kumar Jha as Managing Director for India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives

Gurugram, IN

1 July 2024

Kuehne+Nagel, a leading global logistics company, has appointed Anish Kumar Jha as Managing Director for India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives

With over two decades of dedicated service to Kuehne+Nagel, Anish Kumar Jha brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. Anish began his journey with the company as a management trainee and quickly took on responsibilities as the Country Head for Air Logistics and General Manager for Northern & Eastern India. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director for Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar. In his new capacity, Anish will lead a team of over 850 industry professionals across 28 locations, driving Kuehne+Nagel’s operations and strategic initiatives in the Indian market.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Anish Kumar Jha commented, “I am truly honoured to lead the Kuehne+Nagel teams in India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. I am confident in our ability to drive progress in these vibrant markets and achieve our ambitious Vision 2030. Together, we will seize the immense opportunities, guiding Kuehne+Nagel towards a future of sustainable growth and exceptional success.”

Anish’s appointment underscores Kuehne+Nagel’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and expanding its presence in the Indian subcontinent. 

