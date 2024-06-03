K+N's Jens Drewes takes the reins at Hellmann

Silk Way West Airlines hires Onno Pietersma as chief operating officer
Silk Way West Airlines has appointed Onno Pietersma as its new chief operating officer. In ...
Today marks the start of Jens Drewes’ career at Hellmann, as he takes on the CEO role following the departure of Reiner Heiken.
The news of the management change came last year, broken by Loadstar Premium, so there has been a long transition period since Mr Heiken announced his plan to retire.
Mr Drewes, pictured, is a 27-year veteran of Kuehne + Nagel, where he was most recently president Europe region. He has also been president Asia Pacific and South Asia Pacific for the Swiss forwarder.
He joined Hellmann’s management board in April.
Mr Drewes said: “I am delighted to take over as CEO of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics today. Together with my board colleagues … as well the entire Hellmann family, we will continue the company’s successful journey.”
Mr Heiken was also a long-term staffer at Kuehne + Nagel, which he left in 2016 to join Schenker, before becoming CEO of Hellman in December 2018.
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel
Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'
Final four bidders for DB Schenker revealed
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown
Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching
New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force
Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows
Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion
Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
Box rates ease, but 'things may get worse for shippers before they get better'
Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article