K+N's Jens Drewes takes the reins at Hellmann

By Alex Lennane 03/06/2024

Today marks the start of Jens Drewes’ career at Hellmann, as he takes on the CEO role following the departure of Reiner Heiken.

The news of the management change came last year, broken by Loadstar Premium, so there has been a long transition period since Mr Heiken announced his plan to retire.

Mr Drewes, pictured, is a 27-year veteran of Kuehne + Nagel, where he was most recently president Europe region. He has also been president Asia Pacific and South Asia Pacific for the Swiss forwarder.

He joined Hellmann’s management board in April.

Mr Drewes said: “I am delighted to take over as CEO of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics today. Together with my board colleagues … as well the entire Hellmann family, we will continue the company’s successful journey.”

Mr Heiken was also a long-term staffer at Kuehne + Nagel, which he left in 2016 to join Schenker, before becoming CEO of Hellman in December 2018.