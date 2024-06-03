Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

K+N's Jens Drewes takes the reins at Hellmann

jens drewes
By

Today marks the start of Jens Drewes’ career at Hellmann, as he takes on the CEO role following the departure of Reiner Heiken.

The news of the management change came last year, broken by Loadstar Premium, so there has been a long transition period since Mr Heiken announced his plan to retire.

Mr Drewes, pictured, is a 27-year veteran of Kuehne + Nagel, where he was most recently president Europe region. He has also been president Asia Pacific and South Asia Pacific for the Swiss forwarder.

He joined Hellmann’s management board in April.

Mr Drewes said: “I am delighted to take over as CEO of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics today. Together with my board colleagues … as well the entire Hellmann family, we will continue the company’s successful journey.”

Mr Heiken was also a long-term staffer at Kuehne + Nagel, which he left in 2016 to join Schenker, before becoming CEO of Hellman in December 2018.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hellmann Worldwide Kuehne + Nagel Off the merry-go-round On the merry-go-round deugro DSV Panalpina

    Most read news

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel

    Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic

    Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation

    Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'

    Final four bidders for DB Schenker revealed

    Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise

    Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown

    Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching

    New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force

    Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows

    Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion

    Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs

    Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop

    Box rates ease, but 'things may get worse for shippers before they get better'

    Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits