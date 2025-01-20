Houthis to cease attacks on non-Israeli shipping in Red Sea

CMA CGM set to be first liner to resume Suez transits?
The evidence that CMA CGM will be the first liner operator to resume Red Sea ...
FDX: GOODBYE TIMEAMZN: SCRUTINYGM: BAD BEHAVIOURDHL: STICKING PEP: UNFAIR COMPETITIONKNX: JBHT RIPPLE EFFECTJBHT: DOWNGRADESDHL: SHINING ON WEAKNESSKNIN: ENOUGH DAMAGE DONE NOWLINE: BOUNCING BACKMAERSK: LOOKING AHEADUPS: UPGRADE AHEAD OF EARNINGSAMZN: BETTING ODDSJBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWN
FDX: GOODBYE TIMEAMZN: SCRUTINYGM: BAD BEHAVIOURDHL: STICKING PEP: UNFAIR COMPETITIONKNX: JBHT RIPPLE EFFECTJBHT: DOWNGRADESDHL: SHINING ON WEAKNESSKNIN: ENOUGH DAMAGE DONE NOWLINE: BOUNCING BACKMAERSK: LOOKING AHEADUPS: UPGRADE AHEAD OF EARNINGSAMZN: BETTING ODDSJBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWN
Houthi communiques have confirmed that the group will cease attacks on most vessels in the Red Sea, continuing to target ships owned by Israeli companies or flying the Israeli flag.
The development defies what many expected from a group which, according to some estimates, has managed to extort more than $2bn in pay-offs from shipping lines since it began the attacks.
A statement received today by The Loadstar said: “With the commencement of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and cessation of aggression on the Gaza Strip… the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center announces… stopping sanctions on vessels… except for vessels wholly owned by Israeli individuals or entities and/or sailing under the Israeli flag.”
But the group added that “in the event of any aggression against the republic of Yemen” by the US, the UK, or Israel, it would resume attacks on US/UK vessels.
The development sets the stage for Red Sea transits to resume, leaving the shipping industry to figure out how to manage the resulting, according to Drewry estimates, tonnage oversupply of 25%.
Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand expects a period of “chaos” as schedules are changed, similar to that which was seen at the beginning of the Red Sea crisis, with teu-mile demand, even accounting for an expected volume growth this year, potentially down 11% compared with 2024.
“Ships will not be where they are supposed to be, and will arrive at ports much earlier (or later) than scheduled,” he writes in an analysis. “If large numbers of ships arrive at ports at the same time, it will cause massive delays and congestion that ripple across ocean supply chains.”
Mr Sand also anticipates freight rates will collapse.
“Combined with record deliveries of new ships, the market will be flooded with capacity, with carriers needing to remove around 1.8m teu to retain the status quo. Scrapping of ships will increase and carriers have got much better at capacity management in recent years, but it is unlikely this will be enough to prevent freight rates from collapsing.”
Some shipping lines seem reluctant to return to the Suez routes. Last week, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd made it clear they would not be rushing back to the Red Sea.
“We might see some ships resume Red Sea transits in the coming weeks,” Jakob Larsen, chief safety & security officer at BIMCO, told Bloomberg. “But it will require fairly strong indications of ceasefire stability before shipping in general resumes transits to pre-conflict levels.
“The container lines will probably take a little longer.”
Last week, one insurance expert told The Loadstar cargo insurers, too, would take some time to adjust to any resumption of Red Sea transits.
Check out The Loadstar’s News in Brief podcast for more updates
Airfreight sector left 'exposed' after ecommerce traffic 'falls off a cliff'
Shippers claim major box lines 'acted together' to profit from the pandemic
Red Sea attacks on ships could continue, despite Gaza ceasefire
Ceasefire, but incentives for Houthi attacks and ship diversions remain
India feels the heat as China 'weaponises' for trade war bargaining power
EXCLUSIVE: Top gun out at Ceva Logistics
CBP unveils its proposed changes to rules on low-value imports
As CNY and slack season approach, the ocean price-cutting begins
Hapag-Lloyd revamps Asian feeder network ahead of Gemini launch
Houthis to cease attacks on non-Israeli shipping in Red Sea
War, weather and global tension the chief threats to 2025 supply chains
Vancouver races to clear logjam as Trump tariff threat hangs over ports
Hapag-Lloyd bullish on bookings and reliability as Gemini launch nears
Loadstar Podcast | January 2025 | Container shipping 2025: Hapag-Lloyd outlook, Swire’s transpacific strategy and Scan Global insight
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article