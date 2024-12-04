GXO Logistics CEO Malcolm Wilson to retire next year

By Charlotte Goldstone 04/12/2024

GXO Logistics has announced that its chief executive officer, Malcolm Wilson, has informed the board he plans to retire in the new year.

Mr Wilson will continue to lead the company during the search for his successor.

Chairman Brad Jacobs said: “Malcolm’s countless contributions to GXO and its legacy parent XPO span nearly a decade. Under his leadership, GXO has added more than $3bn of revenue and received global recognition each year for innovation and workplace culture.

“Our incoming CEO will inherit a best-in-class management team and strong industry positioning, while Malcolm will embark on a well-deserved retirement.”

Since being named CEO in August 2021, Mr Wilson has led GXO’s growth to 130,000 employees and more than 20m sq metres of facility space in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

During that three-year tenure, GXO acquired Clipper Logistics and Wincanton, among others, increased revenue from $7.9bn to $11bn in the 12 months ended 30 September 2024 and achieved a return on invested capital of more than 30% a year.

Mr Wilson said: “My time at GXO has been the highlight of my three decades in logistics. We have an outstanding organisation that embraces new technologies, keeping us at the forefront of the industry.

“I’m grateful to the team and our customers for their support — and I look forward to working with the board to ensure the company is in excellent hands.”