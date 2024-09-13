DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker
Finally putting an end to all the media leaks, this morning Deutsche Bahn (DB) and ...
Let’s get frustration out of the way immediately: if nothing else changes, DSV will take over DB Schenker (DBS) within nine months. Me?
Dead wrong on the outcome, our base case always hinging on a sale to private equity followed by IPO exit within five years.
We still get wind of CVC Capital Partners doing all it can to get back in the race, but chances it could scupper the €14.3bn enterprise-value sale to the Vikings are slim.
Or not even that.
Now, breathe ...
ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos
CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'
DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations
CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB
New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch
Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'
Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms
RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say
Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity
Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead
'Aggressive' ecommerce growth hampered by lack of air cargo capacity
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article