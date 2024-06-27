Flexport looks to sub-let Atlanta offices

Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
As global demand for box ship capacity continues to dramatically outstrip supply, the number of ...
FDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIESKNIN: HEALTHCARE VERTICAL FOCUSBA: CHINA FILLIPFDX: TOP PERFORMER FDX: BIG UPSIDE FROM FREIGHT SPIN-OFFUPS: FEDEX READ-ACROSSAMZN: RIVIAN BOOSTTSLA: BULL CALLODFL: DOWNGRADEDHL: ONLINE SHOPPER TRENDSFDX: OPTIONS SOUGHT FOR FEDEX FREIGHT
FDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIESKNIN: HEALTHCARE VERTICAL FOCUSBA: CHINA FILLIPFDX: TOP PERFORMER FDX: BIG UPSIDE FROM FREIGHT SPIN-OFFUPS: FEDEX READ-ACROSSAMZN: RIVIAN BOOSTTSLA: BULL CALLODFL: DOWNGRADEDHL: ONLINE SHOPPER TRENDSFDX: OPTIONS SOUGHT FOR FEDEX FREIGHT
Flexport is trying to sub-let its Atlanta offices as it attempts to cut costs.
According to Bisnow, in 2018 Flexport leased 50,000sq ft at Bank of America Plaza, taking up another 25,000 sq ft in 2021. As in other cities, Flexport opted for central locations in a bid to attract tech talent. However, elusive profitability and various cost-cutting exercises has seen it ditch some of its larger, more expensive locations, including its London office which moved last year.
After CEO Dave Clark’s sudden departure, founder Ryan Petersen said he would cut office costs. “We have way too much for our size—we rented space for a 2x bigger team!!” he wrote on X. “New official Flexport real estate policy is we don’t get new office space til there’s always a line at the bathroom in the current office space.” Bisnow reports.
Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO
US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses
Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day
Looks like 'an early peak season', but is it the peak of spot rate pricing?
More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector
Shortage of 40ft containers hampering Bangladesh shipments
Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article