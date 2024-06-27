Flexport looks to sub-let Atlanta offices

By Alex Lennane 27/06/2024

Flexport is trying to sub-let its Atlanta offices as it attempts to cut costs.

According to Bisnow, in 2018 Flexport leased 50,000sq ft at Bank of America Plaza, taking up another 25,000 sq ft in 2021. As in other cities, Flexport opted for central locations in a bid to attract tech talent. However, elusive profitability and various cost-cutting exercises has seen it ditch some of its larger, more expensive locations, including its London office which moved last year.

After CEO Dave Clark’s sudden departure, founder Ryan Petersen said he would cut office costs. “We have way too much for our size—we rented space for a 2x bigger team!!” he wrote on X. “New official Flexport real estate policy is we don’t get new office space til there’s always a line at the bathroom in the current office space.” Bisnow reports.