Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Flexport looks to sub-let Atlanta offices

FDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIESKNIN: HEALTHCARE VERTICAL FOCUSBA: CHINA FILLIPFDX: TOP PERFORMER FDX: BIG UPSIDE FROM FREIGHT SPIN-OFFUPS: FEDEX READ-ACROSSAMZN: RIVIAN BOOSTTSLA: BULL CALLODFL: DOWNGRADEDHL: ONLINE SHOPPER TRENDSFDX: OPTIONS SOUGHT FOR FEDEX FREIGHT

FDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIESKNIN: HEALTHCARE VERTICAL FOCUSBA: CHINA FILLIPFDX: TOP PERFORMER FDX: BIG UPSIDE FROM FREIGHT SPIN-OFFUPS: FEDEX READ-ACROSSAMZN: RIVIAN BOOSTTSLA: BULL CALLODFL: DOWNGRADEDHL: ONLINE SHOPPER TRENDSFDX: OPTIONS SOUGHT FOR FEDEX FREIGHT

dreamstime_xs_274129950
Flexport's Atlanta office is in Bank of America Plaza, pictured. Photo: © Billy Blume |
By

Flexport is trying to sub-let its Atlanta offices as it attempts to cut costs.

According to Bisnow, in 2018 Flexport leased 50,000sq ft at Bank of America Plaza, taking up another 25,000 sq ft in 2021. As in other cities, Flexport opted for central locations in a bid to attract tech talent. However, elusive profitability and various cost-cutting exercises has seen it ditch some of its larger, more expensive locations, including its London office which moved last year.

After CEO Dave Clark’s sudden departure, founder Ryan Petersen said he would cut office costs. “We have way too much for our size—we rented space for a 2x bigger team!!” he wrote on X. “New official Flexport real estate policy is we don’t get new office space til there’s always a line at the bathroom in the current office space.” Bisnow reports.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport DB Schenker Market insight Watch the downside 1.0

    Most read news

    Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO

    US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses

    Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day

    Rumours build: the axe is swinging at Ceva Logistics

    Looks like 'an early peak season', but is it the peak of spot rate pricing?

    More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector

    Shortage of 40ft containers hampering Bangladesh shipments

    Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity

    MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar

    Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage

    UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics

    DSV has appointed Stefan Krikken as head of air freight

    US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'

    Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart

    Problems at Boeing cast a shadow over 777 freighter conversion certification

    Rail freight services at Felixstowe back to half-strength after derailment