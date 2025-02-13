By Alessandro Pasetti 13/02/2025

Shopify’s (SHOP) rather anaemic trading update released this week was certainly a ’non-event’ for Mr Market, at least when investors’ reaction is gauged against several previous occasions* when the Canadian ecommerce platform disclosed its financials.

(*More for November here; more here from August last year, and then here from May 2024.)

Essentially confirming its mighty $155bn-market-cap valuation after Q4/full-year numbers were released on Tuesday, 11 February, Shopify yet again disclosed some numbers about its investee, Flexport, in which it controls a large ...

