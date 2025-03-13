By Alex Lennane 13/03/2025

Former Flexport staffers “brazenly” stole trade secrets and data, according to a lawsuit filed yesterday by the forwarder, and then they launched their own company, Freightmate.ai.

Freightmate launched in June last year, having raised $650,000 in a pre-seed round ? it also announced a $5m seed round investment at the end of January this year.

Co-founders Yingwei (Jason) Yu left Flexport in May, having joined in June 2021 from Amazon, while Bryan Lacaillade, left Flexport in April, where he was director of product ...

