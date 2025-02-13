By Charlotte Goldstone 13/02/2025

Preparing US customs systems for the end of the US de minimis exemption on imports from China will likely take longer than the 30-day respite announced by President Trump, according to the founder of Clearit Customs Brokers, Adam Lewis.

President Trump recently paused his decision to end the de minimis concession until 1 April, when it would be reviewed with recommendations from federal agencies.

But yesterday, Mr Lewis predicted it would take “longer than 30 days” to prepare, as the most likely reason for the suspension in the first place was “the strain it put on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency”.

He said: “This added millions of shipments per day that had to be reviewed, and they simply don’t have, or did not have, the systems and processes in place to be able to do that properly.

“The US CBP is going to have to make significant upgrades to the systems and processes to be able to handle that,” he added.

Indeed, Milena Milenkovic, Flexport’s Benelux airfreight manager, said she could not think of “any country in the world that has the capacity to process an annual 1bn packages with documentation and checks”.

Meanwhile, regardless of what transpires on 1 April, Mr Lewis said shippers would not look to “shake up their supply chain right away”, due to the yo-yoing associated with executive orders on tariffs and Customs.

“This is very much kind of like a moving target. If Trump does cancel the de minimis, for how long? You won’t want to make such drastic changes to your supply chain right away.

“I think in the short term, [imports] are not necessarily going to dry up. Some of those costs will be absorbed by both the shipper and US consignee,” he predicted.

However, Mr Lewis added that “compliance may become an issue”. he said: “It will be more difficult, more expensive, and more time consuming.”

Referring to the US $800 de minimis exemption at the 2025 World Cargo Summit, Nikolai Schaffner, VP ecommerce at Swissport, said: “I’m not worried, to put it very bluntly. There are certain barriers to moving the big goalpost.

“I also don’t think there’s necessarily a political rationale behind going after ecommerce. Even if you have a very protectionist industrial policy as a US administration, I think you would prioritise insourcing the manufacturing of the types of goods that are to be sold over ecommerce.

“I think that might focus on bringing back car production, obviously microchips… ecommerce, I don’t think is going to be a relevant political target.”