By Alessandro Pasetti 16/01/2025

There are two kinds of freight forwarders: those commonly resorting to layoffs, if and when market conditions deteriorate fast, and those that have ’no layoffs’ policies strongly embedded in their DNA.

Ever since the glorious days of Peter Rose, Expeditors has prided itself on belonging to the latter camp.

However

A so-called covert termination programme was allegedly put in place – a related court case never saw the light of day – by the Seattle-based forwarder, designed, according to legal filings, “to clandestinely ...

