Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Expeditors in court – spotlight on 'no layoffs' policy

EXPD JM
ID 351251029 © Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime.com
By

There are two kinds of freight forwarders: those commonly resorting to layoffs, if and when market conditions deteriorate fast, and those that have ’no layoffs’ policies strongly embedded in their DNA.

Ever since the glorious days of Peter Rose, Expeditors has prided itself on belonging to the latter camp.

However 

A so-called covert termination programme was allegedly put in place – a related court case never saw the light of day – by the Seattle-based forwarder, designed, according to legal filings, “to clandestinely ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    courting judgment Expeditors In the dock layoffs

    Most read news

    Three new services and a transpacific focus for Ocean Alliance in 2025

    Launch of new tariffs 'a speeding train', be ready, US importers warned

    'Military asset' listing sees Cosco and CCA barred from Pentagon contracts

    Airfreight sector left 'exposed' after ecommerce traffic 'falls off a cliff'

    Global revenues soar, but loss of steam for OOCL's Asia-Europe trade

    Shippers claim major box lines 'acted together' to profit from the pandemic

    Cosco to play a major role in China's container hub ambitions for Yangpu Port

    USEC dispute end comes too late to stop transpacific spot rate climb

    Scant room for sustainable growth in aviation, says watchdog T&E

    Tariffs will spark retaliation that will hit US competitiveness, warn forwarders

    India feels the heat as China 'weaponises' for trade war bargaining power

    Geopolitical tension tempers airfreight optimism as spot rates fall

    Inmar deal sees DHL take top slot in N American reverse logistics

    'That's the Expeditors' way' – the latest Q&A soliloquy

    EXCLUSIVE: Top gun out at Ceva Logistics

    Are UK businesses ready for safety and security declarations for EU imports?