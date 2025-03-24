Expeditors out of court – this is pretty damn weird
This is so Kafkaesque
Counting the days to the entrance of Dan Wall (pictured below) as new CEO of Expeditors on 1 April, preparations are being made at leadership level.
While some changes have been quietly disclosed – after rumours have circulated for days – others have been confirmed by our Premium sources.
New role
It was last week when the forwarder from Seattle revealed in a filing lodged with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that:
“On March 19, 2025, Expeditors International of Washington named Kelly K. ...
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
Maersk in firing line over 'abandoned container' in Africa
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article