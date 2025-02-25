The US Line: Jeff Musser and the art of 'servant leadership'
‘A great steward of a company I greatly admire’
Our Bill Paul’s take on the 31 March retirement of Expeditors (EXPD) CEO Jeff Musser received very strong traction on this platform in the past 24 hours.
I am probably not as enthusiastic about the boss’s legacy, particularly given EXPD’s performance – read: ’Expeditors wastes value but customs money does the talking’ – since Covid began, but to each their own… the beauty of differing views in a democracy, I guess.
Now, however…
Commenting on a separate, speculative column of mine related to ...
