Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Saleable Expeditors – management reshuffle talk continues

Curtains
ID 109182608 © Vchalup | Dreamstime.com
By

Our Bill Paul’s take on the 31 March retirement of Expeditors (EXPD) CEO Jeff Musser received very strong traction on this platform in the past 24 hours.

I am probably not as enthusiastic about the boss’s legacy, particularly given EXPD’s performance – read: ’Expeditors wastes value but customs money does the talking’ – since Covid began, but to each their own… the beauty of differing views in a democracy, I guess.

Now, however… 

Commenting on a separate, speculative column of mine related to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Expeditors

    Most read news

    Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault

    Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates

    India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports

    Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port

    Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes

    UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy

    Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers

    EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'

    Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns

    China/Vietnam JV launches container shipping service to link with India

    Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected 

    Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely

    DSV's deal-making – what's next?

    How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'

    Turkey upgrades rail freight network, eyeing more traffic from China

    Expeditors wastes value but customs money does the talking