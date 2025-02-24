By Bill Paul 24/02/2025

I do not know Jeff Musser.

I have never met him or spoken to him, but I know of him and have always respected him.

Last week, it was announced that he will be retiring on 31 March from his role as president and chief executive officer of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. He was only the third CEO of the company in their 46-year history and spent 42 years with the company having joined them as a 16-year-old.