Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
Shippers should hold off negotiating airfreight contracts until there is more global clarity – although the US has now issued further guidance on entries from China and Hong Kong.
The US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has confirmed that entry summaries that fail to comply with 1 February’s executive order will be rejected. Non-compliance includes filing entry summaries without the additional duties imposed on Chinese goods.
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
