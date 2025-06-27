Avianca Cargo Mexico the latest in a wave of new airfreight partnerships
In a period where freighters are searching the world for volumes, and the air cargo ...
Demand may have plummeted on ocean transpacific lanes, but there is still just about time to fly goods to the US before the two looming deadlines: 4 July celebrations and 9 July tariff changes.
But their origin is not China: that market, say forwarders, has tumbled. ...
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services
Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins
AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce
Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO
US shipyard brings in Hyundai know-how to assist in building containerships
More narrowbodies in airline fleets may mean opportunities for freighters
Per-shipment cargo insurance may be key to saving forwarder pay-outs
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article