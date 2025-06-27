Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom

dreamstime_s_331012573
© Boarding1now
By

Demand may have plummeted on ocean transpacific lanes, but there is still just about time to fly goods to the US before the two looming deadlines: 4 July celebrations and 9 July tariff changes. 

But their origin is not China: that market, say forwarders, has tumbled. ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    air cargo market airfreight airfreight rates Asia Dimerco Freightos Air Index (FAX) Rotate Live Capacity Database

    Most read news

    DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style

    Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack

    Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades

    Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline

    ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'

    Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises

    Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage

    Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel

    Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services

    Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins

    AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce

    Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO

    US shipyard brings in Hyundai know-how to assist in building containerships

    More narrowbodies in airline fleets may mean opportunities for freighters

    Per-shipment cargo insurance may be key to saving forwarder pay-outs

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier