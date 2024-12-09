By Alison Koo 09/12/2024

Evergreen is remaining tight-lipped on speculation that the Taiwanese mainline operator could shift its calls at Malaysia’s Port of Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore.

Rumours began late last month after Evergreen agreed to set up a terminal in Singapore, through a joint-venture with terminal operator PSA Singapore, to open for business by year-end.

Linerlytica opined that the move suggested the Ocean Alliance, of which Evergreen is a member, would consolidate its South-east Asian hub volumes in Singapore from February, when the alliance’s new network takes effect.

Evergreen told The Loadstar that having a terminal in Singapore, among other factors, tapped into the port’s status as a bunkering hub. It said: “As part of our sustainability initiatives, we are collaborating with PSA and developing a strategic terminal as a key action plan.

“This effort aims to establish a hub that improves punctuality, supports future alternative bunkering solutions and provides enhanced support for seafarers.”

But it added: “However, our commitment to partnering with Malaysia terminals and fostering mutual business growth remains unchanged.”

Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo noted that all the Ocean Alliance’s Tanjung Pelepas calls are made by Evergreen vessels. The other Ocean members, Cosco/OOCL and CMA CGM, already have JV terminals with PSA, launched in 2003 and 2016, respectively. the latter part of the French carrier’s takeover deal for Singapore’s national shipping line, Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), which owned the APL brand.

With the acquisition, CMA CGM agreed to process more containers through Singapore.

Currently, the Ocean Alliance’s calls at Tanjung Pelepas by Evergreen amount to two Asia-North Europe services: the NEU6, which has 14 vessels deployed with an average capacity of 22,600 teu; and the NEU7, which also deploys 14 vessels, with an average capacity of 16,200 teu.