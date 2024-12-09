Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore

DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISKAMZN: ANOTHER HIGH WMT: ON A ROLLHON: INVENTORY UNLOCKBA: MORE OF THE SAMEGXO: HAMMEREDMAERSK: BOUNCING BACK

DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISKAMZN: ANOTHER HIGH WMT: ON A ROLLHON: INVENTORY UNLOCKBA: MORE OF THE SAMEGXO: HAMMEREDMAERSK: BOUNCING BACK

dreamstime_xs_277306308
ID 277306308 | Cargo © Mariusz Bugno | Dreamstime.com
By

Evergreen is remaining tight-lipped on speculation that the Taiwanese mainline operator could shift its calls at Malaysia’s Port of Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore.

Rumours began late last month after Evergreen agreed to set up a terminal in Singapore, through a joint-venture with terminal operator PSA Singapore, to open for business by year-end.

Linerlytica opined that the move suggested the Ocean Alliance, of which Evergreen is a member, would consolidate its South-east Asian hub volumes in Singapore from February, when the alliance’s new network takes effect.

Evergreen told The Loadstar that having a terminal in Singapore, among other factors, tapped into the port’s status as a bunkering hub. It said: “As part of our sustainability initiatives, we are collaborating with PSA and developing a strategic terminal as a key action plan.

“This effort aims to establish a hub that improves punctuality, supports future alternative bunkering solutions and provides enhanced support for seafarers.”

But it added: “However, our commitment to partnering with Malaysia terminals and fostering mutual business growth remains unchanged.”

Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo noted that all the Ocean Alliance’s Tanjung Pelepas calls are made by Evergreen vessels. The other Ocean members, Cosco/OOCL and CMA CGM, already have JV terminals with PSA, launched in 2003 and 2016, respectively. the latter part of the French carrier’s takeover deal for Singapore’s national shipping line, Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), which owned the APL brand.

With the acquisition, CMA CGM agreed to process more containers through Singapore.

Currently, the Ocean Alliance’s calls at Tanjung Pelepas by Evergreen amount to two Asia-North Europe services: the NEU6, which has 14 vessels deployed with an average capacity of 22,600 teu; and the NEU7, which also deploys 14 vessels, with an average capacity of 16,200 teu.

 

Looking for a recap of last week’s news in just 10 minutes? Listen to this week’s News in Brief Podcast!

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Evergreen Ocean Alliance Port of Singapore Tanjung Pelepas Transhipment Tactics CargoGulf Clarksons CMA CGM HMM MSC Red Sea Crisis Suez Canal Xeneta Yang Ming

    Most read news

    January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders

    Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike

    Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea

    A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom

    Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs

    Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom

    Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch

    Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat

    Feeder operators targeting perishables are 'cashing in' on Red Sea crisis

    CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia

    Scan Global – the joy and pain of private-equity ownership

    Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain

    2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'

    Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025

    Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade

    Formalised entry – the ecommerce conundrum facing the US