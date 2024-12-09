Feeder operators circle, eyeing the prospect of mainline calls at Vizhinjam
With MSC to begin weekly calls at India’s new transhipment hub of Vizhinjam, feeder operators ...
DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISKAMZN: ANOTHER HIGH WMT: ON A ROLLHON: INVENTORY UNLOCKBA: MORE OF THE SAMEGXO: HAMMEREDMAERSK: BOUNCING BACK
DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISKAMZN: ANOTHER HIGH WMT: ON A ROLLHON: INVENTORY UNLOCKBA: MORE OF THE SAMEGXO: HAMMEREDMAERSK: BOUNCING BACK
Evergreen is remaining tight-lipped on speculation that the Taiwanese mainline operator could shift its calls at Malaysia’s Port of Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore.
Rumours began late last month after Evergreen agreed to set up a terminal in Singapore, through a joint-venture with terminal operator PSA Singapore, to open for business by year-end.
Linerlytica opined that the move suggested the Ocean Alliance, of which Evergreen is a member, would consolidate its South-east Asian hub volumes in Singapore from February, when the alliance’s new network takes effect.
Evergreen told The Loadstar that having a terminal in Singapore, among other factors, tapped into the port’s status as a bunkering hub. It said: “As part of our sustainability initiatives, we are collaborating with PSA and developing a strategic terminal as a key action plan.
“This effort aims to establish a hub that improves punctuality, supports future alternative bunkering solutions and provides enhanced support for seafarers.”
But it added: “However, our commitment to partnering with Malaysia terminals and fostering mutual business growth remains unchanged.”
Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo noted that all the Ocean Alliance’s Tanjung Pelepas calls are made by Evergreen vessels. The other Ocean members, Cosco/OOCL and CMA CGM, already have JV terminals with PSA, launched in 2003 and 2016, respectively. the latter part of the French carrier’s takeover deal for Singapore’s national shipping line, Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), which owned the APL brand.
With the acquisition, CMA CGM agreed to process more containers through Singapore.
Currently, the Ocean Alliance’s calls at Tanjung Pelepas by Evergreen amount to two Asia-North Europe services: the NEU6, which has 14 vessels deployed with an average capacity of 22,600 teu; and the NEU7, which also deploys 14 vessels, with an average capacity of 16,200 teu.
Looking for a recap of last week’s news in just 10 minutes? Listen to this week’s News in Brief Podcast!
January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders
Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike
Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea
A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom
Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Feeder operators targeting perishables are 'cashing in' on Red Sea crisis
CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia
Scan Global – the joy and pain of private-equity ownership
Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain
2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article