By Alexander Whiteman 03/03/2025

US exporters are facing a doubling of costs should the Trump administration proceed with plans to impose a $1.5m fee per port entry by Chinese built vessels.

After an investigation concluded China’s maritime supply chain received unfair state support, US trade representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer proposed the fees for China-built ships calling at US ports, irrespective of the flag they sail under or operator’s nationality.

World Shipping Council CEO Joe Kramek warned: “The USTR’s proposed port ...

