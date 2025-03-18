By Alison Koo 18/03/2025

Chronic bottlenecks at Canada’s Vancouver Port have seen the Ocean Alliance split its Pacific North-west 3-Asia North-west Persian Gulf (ANP) service into two routes to reduce delays.

The Middle East part of the service will be a solo Asia-Persian Gulf loop, branded APG by Evergreen, China India Middle East Express 6 (CIMEX 6) by CMA CGM, and Middle East Express 5 (MEX 5) by Cosco, and calling Shanghai-Ningbo-Kaohsiung-Shekou-Port Klang Westport-Jebel Ali-Dammam-Umm Qasr-Jebel Ali-Port Klang (Westport)-Shanghai in 49 ...

