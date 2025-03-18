Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
After last week’s hiatus, container spot freight rates on the Asia-Europe trades resumed their downward ...
Chronic bottlenecks at Canada’s Vancouver Port have seen the Ocean Alliance split its Pacific North-west 3-Asia North-west Persian Gulf (ANP) service into two routes to reduce delays.
The Middle East part of the service will be a solo Asia-Persian Gulf loop, branded APG by Evergreen, China India Middle East Express 6 (CIMEX 6) by CMA CGM, and Middle East Express 5 (MEX 5) by Cosco, and calling Shanghai-Ningbo-Kaohsiung-Shekou-Port Klang Westport-Jebel Ali-Dammam-Umm Qasr-Jebel Ali-Port Klang (Westport)-Shanghai in 49 ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping
Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership
'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article