By Alison Koo 05/03/2025

MSC and the Ocean and Premier container shipping alliances are withdrawing some transpacific and Asia-Europe services in a bid to to stem falling freight rates, according to consultancy Linerlytica’s report this week.

MSC’s hapless transpacific Mustang service, which was supposed to have been reintroduced last July but was delayed by bottlenecks in Singapore, will not materialise at all, with its intended vessels moved to other lanes.

The Ocean Alliance has delayed this month’s Asia-North Europe string (NEU3) launch, and the Premier Alliance ...

