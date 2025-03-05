Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling

dreamstime_s_164296609
© Mr.siwabud Veerapaisarn |
By

MSC and the Ocean and Premier container shipping alliances are withdrawing some transpacific and Asia-Europe services in a bid to to stem falling freight rates, according to consultancy Linerlytica’s report this week.

MSC’s hapless transpacific Mustang service, which was supposed to have been reintroduced last July but was delayed by bottlenecks in Singapore, will not materialise at all, with its intended vessels moved to other lanes.

The Ocean Alliance has delayed this month’s Asia-North Europe string (NEU3) launch, and the Premier Alliance ...

    Topics

    Asia-Europe MSC Ocean Alliance Premier Alliance SCFI Transpacific

